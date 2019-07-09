More from News
A man reported missing at the Chippewa Flowage in Sawyer County last Thursday was found dead of an apparent drowning after a two-day search.
The 2018 Ladysmith Volleyball team has been awarded academic all-state as a team. The WVCA All-Academic Team Award, which is available to WVCA member-schools who excelled in the classroom throughout the entire 2018-19 school year.
GRAPHIC CONTENT ADVISORY— This is recently released body camera video of an officer involved shooting in Hawkins in August. Adam Knowlton was shot and killed after he advanced toward Deputy Matt Wojcik and raised a large knife attached to a long rod at the officer. We have removed video of t…
Trucks hauling heavy equipment leave a staging area for the train crash scene to begin cleanup along N. Applebee Road near Exeland.
TALLADEGA, Ala.--Chase Elliott drove one of the best races of his career this past Sunday on the way to a sensational victory in the 188 lap Cup Series race.
