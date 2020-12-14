An Eau Claire man was killed over the weekend after becoming pinned under an ATV while riding on private property in far southwestern Rusk County.
The victim, whose name has not been released pending family notification, had been missing for about 20 hours. He was discovered at about 10 a.m., Sunday, Dec.13.
It appears the man had been operating an ATV along the side of a hill when it began to roll, according to Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Recreation Warden Mark Little.
The accident occurred near the W1600 block of Rice Bed Road in the town of Rusk.
