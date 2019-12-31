Firefighters from at least three area departments battled bitter cold and icy conditions while fighting a fire at a concrete plant north of Ladysmith on New Years Eve.
The Ladysmith Fire Department responded Tuesday night, Dec. 31, with mutual aid support coming from the Bruce and Sheldon fire departments.
The fire was at Haas Sons Plant, N6399 Wis. 27.
Tankers hauled water from nearby fillsites at the Thornapple River crossing and at Flambeau Avenue. Drivers backed into the site on a steep service road, dumping loads of water into holding tanks that supplied pumpers that fed firefighters lines. The Ladysmith Fire Department ladder truck also was called to help fight the fire.
A cause of the fire is not immediately known.
Firefighters were still on scene at 11:30 p.m., New Years Eve.
Follow the Ladysmith News for more pictures and information about this event.
