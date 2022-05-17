The three victims killed after a 2-vehicle crash, Saturday, in Rusk County, were officially identified, Tuesday, by law enforcement.
They are Christian M. Ollinger, 24, of Ladysmith, and Matthew J. and Shanna M. Krisik, 41, both of Hawkins.
"Investigations found that the vehicles collided head-on causing severe damage to both vehicles and causing one vehicle to leave the roadway," Rusk County Sheriff Jeff Wallace said in a statement.
Rusk County Dispatch received a call at about 3:23 p.m., May 14, of a 2-vehicle crash on Wis. 27 south of Broken Arrow Rd in the town of Willard.
Deputies and other responders found two subjects deceased and one was transported to Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith where the subject was flown to another facility where he later died.
Initially, law enforcement was seeking individuals who may have witnessed or have information about the incident.
The Rusk County Sheriff's Office asked the public if they have any information about the crash or witnessed the crash to contact the Rusk County Sheriff's Office at 715-532-2200.
The Rusk County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Rusk County EMS, Sheldon Fire District and the Cornell Fire Department responded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.