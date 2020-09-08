The Rusk County Sheriff’s Department is seeking a suspect in a suspected arson Tuesday afternoon.
The suspect is Otis Hamilton, who also stole several firearms from the home where a structure fire was reported Sept. 8, in the W7600 block of Old 8 Road.
Hamilton is believed to be under the influence and suicidal.
He was last seen wearing a gray colored sweatshirt, blue colored jeans and white colored hat. He also has a beard.
The direction of travel from the scene was unknown, and deputies were patrolling the area following the fire. Residents were being told to lock doors and remove keys from vehicles.
The Barron County Sheriff’s department reported if Hamilton is located to use caution. Officers were instructed to hold the suspect and advise Rusk County law enforcement.
