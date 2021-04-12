A man was found dead Friday night following a disturbance near Sheldon.
Law enforcement identified the victim and suspect Monday morning.
The deceased male was identified as Jesse O'Brien, 36, of Sheldon.
Scott O'Brien, 59, of Sheldon, and the father of Jesse, was taken into custody for Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Firearm.
The Rusk County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call at 6:29 p.m., April 9, for an altercation near Sheldon, at N799 County G. The home is in the town of Marshall at the intersection of County G and County VV.
Deputies arrived on scene and found a male subject deceased from a single gunshot wound.
A person of interest was taken into custody shortly upon arrival at the scene, according to Rusk County Sheriff Jeff Wallace.
The incident is still under investigation by the Rusk County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin Crime Lab, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Rusk County Medical Examiner's Office.
Watch the Ladysmith News for more on this investigation.
