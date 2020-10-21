The race for the 87th District seat in the Wisconsin Assembly will have a familiar look as the two candidates who ran four years ago are once again facing off.
Incumbent Republican Jim Edming (R-Glen Flora) will face Democrat challenger Richard Pulcher (D-Lublin) in the Nov. 3 election.
Edming has represented the district since 2014. Pulcher has run unsuccessfully for State Senate District 29 in 2018 and for State Assembly District 87 in 2016, when he was defeated by Edming on a 3-1 margin.
Edming, 74, lives in Glen Flora. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Superior and Taylor County Teachers College. He has been a farmer, owned several small businesses, and served on the Rusk County Board from 1978-88. He also has served on the Rusk County Hospital Board in the 1980s and in the 2010s. His entrepreneurialism includes Jimmy Boy’s Pizza and Edming Oil.
Pulcher, 69, is originally from southwestern Minnesota and has lived in Lublin for the last 20 years. He graduated from Augustana College in Sioux Falls, S.D., where he studied economics, history and quantitative analysis. He farmed for 10 years. He also worked at an ethanol plant, drove truck for a furniture store, managed a plant that made animal health products and worked at a wood products manufacturing factory. He currently works in maintenance at a nursing home and operates the Lublin Wastewater Treatment Plant. He is has served on the Lublin Village Board and is a member of the local fire department.
Both candidates debated on Wisconsin Public Radio.
In the WPR debate, Pulcher said not much has changed since he ran unsuccessfully for this seat in 2014 but a difference is needed since Republicans gained control of the legislature since the 2010 Census. His issues include fair maps and Move to Amend, against allowing corporations to make expenditures supporting or opposing political candidates.
In the debate, Edming called his assembly position the best job he has ever had. He said constituents are often contacting his office with issues, and every call is taken seriously.
On the COVID-19 pandemic, Edming said tests can come back positive but that doesn’t mean an individual has the virus. He questioned when the coronavirus first appeared in this area, citing some people experienced severe illness last fall.
“Yes, it is serious because people die from it,” Edming said.
In responding to a question on the State Supreme Court striking down the governor’s Safer at Home Order in May, Pulcher said he would not encourage anyone to put life at risk, or someone else’s life, just to have a good time.
“When you are talking about getting the economy going and exposing more people, that is ridiculous,” Pulcher said.
On the mask mandate which remains in place, Pulcher said decisions should be based on what the science and physicians indicate.
“Whether it is mandated or not, if it will help I will wear one,” Pulcher said. “I strongly, strongly recommend everybody do what the doctor tells them. It is not the governor, It is not the supreme court. It is the doctors. They are the ones who should be telling us what to do.”
Edming believes it should be a personal choice, citing customers entering his store with a mask.
“If they have a mask on, they should be protected,” said Edming, who wants decisions left to the local community. “I don’t want to see our freedoms sacrificed and thrown under the bus because someone thinks this is really serious.”
Edming supports children returning to a classroom environment, saying parents need to work, there isn’t enough daycare and part of education is learning how to get along with other youngsters. “We want to open up the schools, but it is local control,” he said.
In responding to the question on school safety, Pulcher asked if life is more important than liberty. “I certainly don’t agree with the liberty of passing along a disease to anybody else,” he said.
Pulcher criticized Edming and Republicans in the state legislature for removing local control.
On non-partisan legislative redistricting, the candidates have different views.
Pulcher supports fair maps, saying impartial redistricting is very important. “Non-partisan redistricting means that issues count, and people count,” he said.
Edming said it is not gerrymandering, it is how hard a legislator works and gets done. “I don’t care where you put me in the state of Wisconsin, the people will pick the best candidate, and I will outwork anyone you put against me,” he said.
The economic shutdown has negatively impacted gas and income taxes, according to Edming. “I don’t know how we are going to come out of this,” he said.
Pulcher spoke on the labor market, saying in the long run paychecks will be more if people are well.
“If someone is sick in a household you take care of them,” Pulcher said.
District 87 includes Ladysmith and Medford and spans all of Rusk and Taylor counties, most of Sawyer County and small parts of Clark and Marathon counties.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on Nov. 3.
