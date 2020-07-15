Chippewa County Department of Public Health is alerting the public of potential COVID-19 exposure at the following Chippewa County locations:
Big Swede's Tavern in Holcombe: July 10, 2020.
It is recommended that if you were at this location during the provided timeframe AND are experiencing or develop symptoms of COVID-19 that you contact a healthcare provider to be tested. The potential exposure means that an individual or individuals that tested positive for COVID-19 were at the location on the times given, and you may have been exposed.
Symptoms may develop 2-14 days after exposure, so please continue monitoring yourself.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
• Fever or chills
• Cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Fatigue
• Muscle or body aches
• Headache
• New loss of taste or smell
• Sore throat
• Congestion or runny nose
• Nausea or vomiting
• Diarrhea
For more information on symptoms www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/symptoms.htm
