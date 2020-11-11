The Rusk County Health Department reported the county's fourth and fifth deaths related with the COVID-19 illness with another 40 new illnesses in a single day.
This week started with just one death linked to COVID.
There are now 282 active cases in the county.
Since the pandemic began, the county has 453 total positive cases and 166 recoveries.
The county reported its second death related to COVID on Monday this week and the third on Tuesday.
So far this week, the county has announced 4 deaths related to the illness.
