A Phillips teen received 20 years probation for two charges of felony murder in Rusk County Circuit Court for his involvement in the shooting death of a Sheldon couple.
Tristan G. Shober, 17, was sentenced to an imposed and stayed seven years incarceration and six years extended supervision and 20 years probation on each charge and will serve them both concurrently. If he successfully completes 20 years probation, he will not serve any prison time. While on probation, Shober must maintain absolute sobriety, have no contact with the victim's family or his co-defendents Adam R. Rosolowski, 22, and Joseph W. Falk, 18, participate in a Restorative Justice Program and any other programming and/or therapy required of him.
Also, Shober must finish serving a full 365 days in the Rusk County Jail since the murders of Robert and Bonnie Rosolowski on June 6, 2020.
Rusk County Circuit Court officials and attorneys recognized Shober as having lesser culpability than Rosolowski and Falk, but still played a role in, what was described as, the very serious and heinous death of the Rosolowski's.
