A vehicle passenger was killed and the driver airlifted after a crash between a truck and county grader, Monday morning, north of Bruce.
The Rusk County Sheriffs Office Dispatch received a 911 call before 9 a.m., Monday, June 12, reporting a motor vehicle crash with injuries. The crash occurred on Wis. 40 about 1 mile north of U.S. 8.
The caller reported a vehicle struck a road grader.
According to Rusk County Sheriff Jeff Wallace, arriving emergency responders found a full-size Chevrolet pick-up truck rear-ended a Rusk County Highway Department grader.
The driver of the truck was extricated from the vehicle and airlifted to an Eau Claire hospital.
The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.
The grader operator was uninjured.
The Wisconsin State Patrol is handling the investigation.
Agencies involved are the Bruce Fire Department, Weyerhaeuser Area Fire Department, Rusk County Sheriffs Office, Rusk County Medical Examiners Office, Rusk County Ambulance Service, Lakeview Medical Center Ambulance Service, Lifelink Ill and Mayo 1 air ambulances.
