Anthony Nelson

Anthony "Tony" Nelson, 39, of Lake Tomahawk, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, from a heart aneurysm.
Tony was born on Jan. 4, 1980, in Ladysmith, the son of Raymond and Dawn (Whitford) Nelson. He lived most of his life in Ladysmith and moved to Lake Tomahawk in 2002, when he met the love of his life, Dawn Knorr. Together they had one son, AJ.
Tony worked for NAPA Auto Parts since 2014 and was promoted to the manager at Mercer. He enjoyed visiting with everyone he met.
He was a very caring and loving person. He liked to live life to the fullest, always making people smile and laugh. He was willing to help anyone and would give you the shirt off his back.
He was a wonderful son, brother, fiance, father and papa. He will be dearly missed.
Tony is survived by his parents, Raymond and Jane of Ladysmith, Dawn
of New London; his fiancee, Dawn Knorr; his son, Anthony Jr. and stepson,
Josh Knorr all of Lake Tomahawk; stepdaughters, Amanda (Johnny) Knorr of Minocqua and Makayla (Brandon}Peterson of Rhinelander; step-grandchildren, Hahna, Olivia and Charlotte and his brothers, Matthew (Janaye} of Ladysmith and Raymond Jr. of New London. He is further survived by his nieces, Gracie and Madison and nephews, Logan and Christopher.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, at Nash-Jackan
Funeral Home in Ladysmith. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time on Friday.
Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith.
Deacon Doug Sorenson will officate.
