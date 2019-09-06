Anthony Nelson

Anthony "Tony" Nelson, 39, of Lake Tomahawk, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, from a heart aneurysm. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time on Friday. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith. Deacon Doug Sorenson will officiate.