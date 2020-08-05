The Rusk County Health Department reported one new COVID-19 case today, Aug. 5, bringing the total since the coronavirus pandemic began to 17 known positives overall.
There are now four active cases, 12 recoveries and one death. There are currently no patients in the county hospitalized with the illness.
There have been 1,412 negative test results, according to county data.
Last week, the county health department issued a COVID-19 exposure public notification alert for possible coronavirus exposure at Hot Shots Bar & Grill in Bruce on Tuesday, July 28, between 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Health officials recommend if you were at this location during the provided timeframes and are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 that you contact a healthcare provider to be tested.
The potential exposure means that an individual or individuals that tested positive for COVID-19 were at the location on the times given, and others may have been exposed. Symptoms may develop 2-14 days after exposure, so please continue to monitor yourself.
Covid-19 symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.
