Donna M. Severson, 73, of Hawkins, died on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 4, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery in Hawkins.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, at the funeral home and then again on Friday from 10 a.m. until the service time.
A complete obituary will be published in next week’s paper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.