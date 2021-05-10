Leslie Gerberding

Leslie Lynn Gerberding, 26, of Burnsville, Minn., left us all way too early on Saturday, May 1, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 12, at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church, N657 Cty Hwy VV Sheldon, with Father Vijay Kumar Madani officiating. Interment will follow the service at Woodlawn Cemetery in Sheldon. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service, Wednesday, at the church.