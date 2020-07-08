Chippewa County Department of Public Health is alerting the public of potential COVID-19 exposure at the following Chippewa County location:
- Cornell Street Dance, Fireworks, and Parade: July 3, 2020
Anyone at any of these locations during the provided timeframe and are experiencing or develop symptoms of COVID-19 should contact a healthcare provider to be tested.
The reason the department put out the alert is because an individual or individuals that tested positive were at the event while symptomatic and before test results were known.
"We have no way to know who they came in contact with. This is why it is labeled a potential exposure. The potential exposure means that you or someone that was there may have been exposed," county health officials stated.
"It is not a question of if someone there tested positive, it is that someone there tested positive and we are trying to find others that may be sick now as well," they said.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
The latest Chippewa County Health Department COVID-19 data is indicating the county is at high risk. That means the department's gathering recommendation is now 15 or fewer indoors and 50 or fewer outdoors. Public Health is expecting physical distancing, including mask wearing, at these events.
For more information on symptoms, visit: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/symptoms.htm.
