The Rusk County Health Department announced on its Facebook page late Friday afternoon a new confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county, adding that one case is now hospitalized.
There have now been 11 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the county since the pandemic began.
There are five active cases currently in the county.
There are six recovered cases in the county.
There have been 714 negative test results in the county.
No deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in the county.
