Victoria Stanke

Victoria Lynn Stanke, 44, of Bruce, died on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith from respiratory arrest.
Victoria was born on Jan. 12, 1976, in Wausau, to William and Patsy (Collins) Stanke.
She is survived by her father, William,of Phillips; her sons, Shonea Stanke, of Bruce and Zachary Kerckhove; her daughter, Angel Tainter, of Chippewa Falls, and her brother, William Stanke.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Patsy, and her brother, Timothy Stanke.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date. A notice will be published at that time.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
