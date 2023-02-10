The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced that the implementation of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline in Wisconsin is moving to its next phase—a year-long multimedia campaign to ensure all state residents know this free and confidential service is here to support people experiencing a suicidal, mental health, or substance use crisis.
In the State of the State address last month, Gov. Evers announced that he will include about $3 million in state funds for staffing and other needs of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline in his 2023-2025 Executive Budget. The funding is part of a $500 million package of investments in all parts of Wisconsin’s system of care for mental health and substance use concerns.
“The message of this campaign is simple: no matter where you are in the state, if you’re experiencing a mental health emergency or substance use concern, help is available,” said DHS Deputy Secretary Deb Standridge. “The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is here and ready to help. Call, text, or chat 24/7 to reach a trained counselor. You can also contact this service if you’re concerned about someone you know.”
