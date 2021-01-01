On Monday Dec. 14, 2020, Diana Stage, the loving mother of three boys passed away at the age of 79.
Diana was born on Oct. 3, 1941 in Chicago, Ill., to Thomas Jackson and May Jackson-Rinichich.
Her career included her passions. She was a baker, a great cook and waitress. In addition, she helped co-own three restaurants in Chicago. She eventually moved to Ladysmith to be with her mother and live in the country. She was the mother of three boys, Albert Skip Rinichich, George Rinichich (Dawn) and David Stage (Nicole).
Diana had a passion for and was very talented at cooking and baking, along with arts and crafts. She loved holidays, when she could use her abilities to cook and bake delicious meals for her family. She did many arts and crafts which included, making jewelry, knitting, quilting and coloring.
She had a love for Betty Boop and collectibles.
Diana was known for her ability to stay positive even in the hardest of times and had a sense of humor that was contagious. She was outgoing, which made her easy to talk to and be around, in addition to her humor that made everyone laugh.
Diana is survived in death by three sons; nine grandkids and three great grandkids including John Stage, Kerry Stage, Stasya Stage, Jordan Schroeder, Chass Rinichich-Barker, Reannah Rinichich, Stephanie Rinichich and Alexander Rinichich. She also had great grandchildren including, Jakx Stage, Waylon Borntreger, and one on the way.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and May.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 9, at Red Cedar Church, 1701 W Allen St, Rice Lake WI 54868. Flowers can be sent to the church at the address above, and donations can be sent to W13664 Willy Road, Weyerhaeuser, WI 54895.
Please be mindful of COVID, do not come if you are sick or have been around someone sick.
