On Monday Dec. 14, 2020, Diana Stage, the loving mother of three boys passed away at the age of 79. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 9, at Red Cedar Church, 1701 W Allen St, Rice Lake WI 54868. Flowers can be sent to the church at the address above, and donations can be sent to W13664 Willy Road, Weyerhaeuser, WI 54895.