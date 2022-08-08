The Ladysmith Police Department issued a Wisconsin Crime Alert bulletin on Monday for a 20-year-old woman not heard from since Friday. Law enforcement officials are concerned for her well-being.
Ashlyn Grace Dicus, 20, is described as a white female. She is 4'11" amd 90 pounds with brown eyes, brown hair styled straight down.
She has a significant raised scar on the left side of her neck and also raised scars on her shoulders.
Ashlyn was last seen on Friday, Aug. 5, and has not been heard from since.
There is concern for her welfare.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Rusk County Dispatch Center (715) 532-2200.
