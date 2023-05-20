Aerial spraying of BTK to treat for spongy moth is scheduled for Monday, May 22, and Tuesday, May 23, weather permitting.
Treating for spongy moth is necessary to control the spread of this destructive and invasive pest that feeds on the leaves of oaks, maples, crabapple, birch, and many other species of trees and shrubs.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection plans to spray in Chippewa, Dunn and Rusk counties.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources plans to spray in Jefferson County at Big Foot Beach State Park and Walworth County at Kettle Moraine State Forest - Southern Unit.
The first BTK treatments will begin in the counties listed above covering 13 sites. Most sites will receive a second application of BTK about 7-10 days after the first application.
A BTK spraying is planned in the town of Big Bend in far southwestern Rusk County,generally east of Fireside Lake.
View a progress chart and maps of treatment sites at http://smaerialspray.wi.gov.
Spraying can start as early as sunrise and continue until the day’s plan is complete and as weather conditions allow. Aerial spraying requires calm winds, high humidity, and no precipitation. The yellow planes are loud and will fly low, just above the tree canopy. Pets or livestock may be frightened by the noise of the low-flying planes, so keep them indoors or monitor them.
Planes will apply Foray 48B, which is approved for use in certified organic production or food processing by the Organic Materials Review Institute. The insecticide contains Bacillus thuringiensis var. kurstaki or BTK. It is a naturally occurring soil bacterium that is poisonous to spongy moth caterpillars when consumed. BTK breaks down in sunlight within a few days. Spraying does not affect organic certification.
The insecticide is not toxic to people, bees, animals, birds and plants. People who have allergies may wish to stay indoors or leave the area until treatments are done.
