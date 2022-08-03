The Rusk County Health and Human Services Public Health Department announced on Wednesday, Aug. 3, due to the high amount of recent rainfall received, that Memorial Beach in Ladysmith and Trail’s End Camp in Bruce were closed for swimming or recreational bathing until further notice.
Water samples taken on Wednesday, Aug. 3, show high levels of bacteria at Memorial Beach in Ladysmith and Trail’s End Camp beach in Bruce.
Contact with contaminated water can cause gastrointestinal disorders, ear or skin infections or respiratory disease.
"When we receive that amount of rain, it’s assumed E. Coli levels are high," health officials stated. "Today’s advisory is based off the actual water sample that was collected on Wednesday."
A follow-up sample was taken on Thursday, Aug. 4, and results will be released on Friday, Aug. 5.
"We collected a follow-up sample today, Thursday, to see if the E. Coli level has changed since yesterday," health officials stated.
All swimmers are reminded to be careful not to swallow water when swimming, and to shower off as soon as possible after leaving the water.
For more information, call Rusk County Public Health at 715-532-2299.
