Voters elected a new Wisconsin 7th Congressional District representative in a special election on Tuesday.
Republican Tom Tiffany and Democrat Tricia Zunker campaigned for the seat with Tiffany the projected winner after polls closed late on May 12.
The seat was previously held by former U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy, who resigned last September over medical concerns for his infant daughter. It has been vacant since his resignation.
