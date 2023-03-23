The Chippewa County Sheriff's Department requested assistance from the Rusk County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, March 22, with trying to make contact and taking a male subject into custody for a mental health commitment.
At about 3:30 p.m., Rusk County deputies made contact with the subject at a residence on Broken Arrow Road in Rusk County.
While taking the subject into custody, there was an incident that caused one deputy to fall from an elevated position, hitting his head and knocking him unconscious.
This required the deputy to be transported by helicopter to a hospital in Eau Claire.
"Our deputy was released late last night and returned safely home," said Rusk County Sheriff Jeff Wallace in a statement.
The subject was arrested and transported to the Rusk County Jail. He was later turned over to the Chippewa County Sheriff's Department.
The Ladysmith Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Rusk County Ambulance, Sheldon Fire Department and Life Link Ill Helicopter assisted.
