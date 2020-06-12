A jury has gone behind closed doors this morning to begin deliberations in the week-long trial of a man charged in the 2018 murder of a Rusk County resident.
Preston D. Kraft is charged with first degree intentional homicide as a repeater and felony bail jumping as a repeater.
He was arrested after a 5-day manhunt after Bob Pettit was shot and killed two years ago at a home on Blueberry Road south of Conrath.
The trial had been postponed after Kraft was ruled to be incompetent. He later was found competent, and the case once again resumed with Kraft representing himself at trial.
The jury was directed to consider charges of first degree intentional homicide or lesser charges of second degree intentional homicide or first degree reckless homicide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.