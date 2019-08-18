The Rusk County Sheriff's Department received a report Sunday, Aug. 18, of a juvenile female who was missing from her residence. After an investigation, it was found she had been communicating with a man via Snap Chat.
The girl then left with an adult man. It was believed they were en route to Florida.
After further investigation by the Rusk County Sheriff's Office, Barron County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI), U.S. Department of Justice Criminal Investigations and the Illinois State Police the girl and man were located and detained.
The girl will be transported back to Rusk County.
The man may face charges in the state of Illinois for possession of a loaded firearm in the vehicle, before being brought back to Rusk County for possible charges.
Investigation into the matter is ongoing.
