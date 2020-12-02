Rusk County Public Health announced Monday this week, the county's seventh death linked to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The health department reported the following COVID-19 information on Monday, Nov. 30:
Open/Active: 381 ( 64 new and 73 moved to recovered, 1 moved to deaths)
Recovered: 484 (+73 )
Total Positive: 872 (+64 )
Negative: 3843
Ever Hospitalized: 39, 1 new hospitalized
Deaths: 7
