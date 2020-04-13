Preliminary results of the 2020 Spring Election were announced Monday night.
Results are not final until approved by the board of canvass for municipalities and schools. Local preliminary results reported so far include:
Ladysmith Alderman District 4:
Gerard Schueller — 70
Al Christianson — 60
Ald. Jon Fields did not seek re-election.
