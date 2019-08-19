George H. Eckstrom, 88, of Jump River, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at home.
George was born on Dec. 8, 1930, in Jump River, to the late Fritz and Alida (Johnson) Eckstrom. He was raised by his dad and step mother, Gladys, on the family farm and graduated from Hannibal High in 1948.
George served his country in the Army and then returned home. He married Joyce Thompson on April 14, 1955, in Dubuque, Iowa. The couple farmed for many years until retirement when they moved to Jump River. George also got to know many area farmers as a crop adjuster.
He enjoyed pitching horseshoe, farming, traveling with friends and family, playing cards and watching the Packers.
He was a member of the Sheldon American Legion and many horseshoe leagues.
George is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joyce and his six children, Cindy Eckstrom of Eau Claire, Sherry (Scott) Ogle of Perkinstown, Andy (Sandy) Eckstrom of Toledo, Wash., Tina (Tom) Walker of Minneapolis, Minn., Candace (Martin) Weidensee of Oregon, Wis. and George Eckstrom of Carlisle, Iowa. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and his brother, Hilmer (Bonnie) of Gilman.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother; his sister, Arleen and his brothers, Carl, Kenneth and Donald.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 24, at Christ Community Church-Jump River with Pastor Joey Olsen officiating. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23,at Gilman Funeral Home and Saturday morning one hour prior to services at the church.
Burial will follow in Mount Nebo Cemetery with Military rites by the Sheldon American Legion.
