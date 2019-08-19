George Eckstrom

George H. Eckstrom, 88, of Jump River, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 24, at Christ Community Church-Jump River with Pastor Joey Olsen officiating. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23,at Gilman Funeral Home and Saturday morning one hour prior to services at the church. Burial will follow in Mount Nebo Cemetery with Military rites by the Sheldon American Legion.