Michael James Slechta, 66, of Ladysmith, died Friday, March 25, 2022, at his home after battling cancer for 26 plus years.
He was born on March 24, 1956, to James V. and Anna S. Slechta in Ladysmith. Michael lived in Wrightstown for 15 plus years before moving back to Ladysmith in 2017.
Michael and Jill Marie Slechta were married on May 20, 1995, in De Pere. She preceded him in death on Aug. 11, 2016.
Michael’s hobbies included: racing, wrenching on vintage cars and motorcycles, canoeing and camping. He really enjoyed hanging out and just swapping stories or talking about anything interesting. Michael also enjoyed taking adventures on his motorcycle any chance he got and spending time with his sons.
He is survived by his significant other, Janice Para of Ladysmith; sons, Charles James Slechta of Bruce and Abe Janssen of Oregon and sister, Jackie O’Leary of Green Bay.
In addition to his parents and wife, Michael is preceded in death by a grandchild, Finley James Slechta; brothers, Robert O’Leary and Paul O’Leary and a sister, Colleen O’Leary.
A Celebration of Life for Michael Slechta will be held at the Edgewood Social Club in Ladysmith on Wednesday, April 20, starting at noon. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery Ladysmith.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
