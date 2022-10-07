An intensive search over almost 2 days for a missing Ingram woman ended Friday morning with the recovery of her body. Foul play is not suspected.
Rescue crews had been searching for Mary Lou Bisson who went missing sometime between noon-4 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 5. A Silver Alert was issued for the missing 91-year-old woman with dementia.
She had been believed to be on foot because she did not own a vehicle.
She was last seen near her home, near W2700 Hwy 8, village of Ingram in Rusk County.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends," said the Rusk County Sheriff's Department on social media.
About 100 people assisted in the search. They include:
