An intensive search over almost 2 days for a missing Ingram woman ended Friday morning with the recovery of her body. Foul play is not suspected.

Rescue crews had been searching for Mary Lou Bisson who went missing sometime between noon-4 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 5. A Silver Alert was issued for the missing 91-year-old woman with dementia.

She had been believed to be on foot because she did not own a vehicle.

She was last seen near her home, near W2700 Hwy 8, village of Ingram in Rusk County.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends," said the Rusk County Sheriff's Department on social media.

About 100 people assisted in the search. They include:

The Bisson Family
Hawkins Fire Dept
Sheldon Fire Dept
Kennan/Catawaba Fire Dept
Jump River Fire Dept
Bruce Fire Dept
Wisconsin DNR
Wisconsin State Patrol
Price County Sheriff's Office
Ladysmith Police Dept
Wisconsin Emergency Management
WI DOJ DCI
Wings of Hope SAR
Northstar SAR
Sawyer County SAR
Wisconsin K9 SOS SAR
Jeld-Wen
County Cuts Meats
Ladysmith Fresh Market
Ladysmith Kwik Trip
Ladysmith Subway
Jolee Nitek
Mert Krings
Judy Wincentsen/Linda Applebee
Valentine's Village Store
Glen Flora Lutheran Church

