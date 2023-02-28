A missing endangered person alert for a Sheldon man last seen on Sunday was issued this week by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department.
Jason L. Johnson, 37, was reported missing by a family member and was last seen at his residence in Sheldon, on Sunday, Feb. 19. He is 6’-0” and 243 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
He has not shown up to work or contacted family or friends since.
It is not normal for him to miss work and not have contact with family, law enforcement officials said.
He was last seen wearing a green camouflage hooded sweatshirt, dark blue quarter zip sweater, dark colore winter jacket and blue jeans.
He is driving a white 2014 Chevrolet Sonic with Wisconsin license plate 329-ZCZ.
His vehicle was spotted in Barron from Feb. 20-23. It was confirmed he stayed in Millston in Jackson County from Feb. 24-26, when he was last seen
There is concern for his safety and well-being, according to law enforcement officials.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office at 715-532-2200.
