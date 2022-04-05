The Lake Holcombe School District referendum passed easily with 67 percent of the vote, asking voters for permission to exceed the state revenue limit by $875,000 per year beginning with the 2022- 2023 school year and ending with the 2024-2025 school year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of operational and maintenance expenses of the District. It was approved, 500-252.
