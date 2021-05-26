Knight’s softball picks up two wins
The Lake Holcombe/Cornell Knights picked up two wins last week over Prairie Farm and Bruce as they move their overall record on the season to 9-3.
Last Tuesday the Knight’s were on the road in Prairie Farm as they picked up the 12-2 victory.
Izzy Clark, Alyssa Hellan and Kaitlin Heinsen each had two RBIs to lead the way at the plate.
Clark was the winning pitcher as she pitched a complete game, going seven innings and striking out 18 batters in the victory.
On Thursday last week, the Knights downed the Red Raiders at home by a score of 10-0.
Helland and Clark both had two RBIs as Grace Harycki lead the way with three runs batted in for the Knights.
Clark was the winning pitcher again as she pitched five innings, as she struck out 10 Raiders in the victory.
The Knights are on the road this Thursday in Tony to take on Flambeau before returning home next Tuesday to take on Northwood/Solon Springs.
