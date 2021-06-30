Daniel Doughty

Daniel James “Dan” Doughty, died June 28 in Eau Claire, WI at the age of 88. Visitation will take place on Saturday, July 3, 2021 from 11am until 1pm at St. Olaf Catholic Church, 3220 Monroe St. Eau Claire. A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 1pm at St. Olaf Catholic Church with Fr. James Kurzynski officiating. Internment will take place at 1pm on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery near Spooner, WI. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Dan’s life.