The driver of a passenger car received life-threatening injuries during a crash with a semi truck in Dunn County on Monday.
The crash occurred at 7:43 a.m., Feb. 13, on WIS 64 Eastbound at Hwy 25 North near Boyceville.
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, a preliminary investigation shows the driver of the car made a left-hand turn in front of the semi unit. The driver of the car was trapped and was extricated by fire personnel and was later med- flighted.
The state patrol identified the passenger vehicle driver as Martin J. Pederson, 60, Eau Claire. He was transported to Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire with life-threatening injuries. A seat belt was in use.
The semi driver was Brandon J. Duffy, 44, Jim Falls. No injuries were reported. A seat belt was in use.
Assisting agencies included Dunn County Sheriff's Department, Boyceville EMS, Colfax EMS, Ridgeland Fire Department, Prairie Farm Fire Department, Dunn County Highway Department, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service Helicopter.
Alcohol is not a factor in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.