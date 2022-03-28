A convicted sex offender scheduled for release this month will live in Bloomer, in Chippewa County.
Barry J. Zurn will live at 13886 235th Ave., Bloomer, according to a statement released by Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk.
Zurn, 37, is a white male. He is 6'-4" and weighs 220 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.
His offenses and convictions occurrred in Chippewa and Eau Claire counties on Feb. 29, 2012, Feb. 12, 2015, June 8, 2015 and March 1, 2022.
His offenses include two counts of third degree sexual assault and operating while intoxicated, 6th offense.
The Chippewa County Sex Offender Notification Committee has determined that a Level III notification would be undertaken in regard to the community placement of Zurn.
Zurn was released from State of Wisconsin Prison system on March 22, 2022. Zurn, as of March 22, has returned to Chippewa County and is residing at 13886 235th Ave. Bloomer.
Zurn has served the majority of time imposed on him by the courts and will be supervised by the Department of Corrections until July of 2026. His conditions of supervision will prohibit him from any unsupervised contact with minors; no contact with his victims and not to consume drugs. He is restricted from being on the property of any schools, parks or daycare centers. He is to comply with standard sex offender rules/requirements; GPS monitoring; face-to-face contact with Law Enforcement requirement; and a lifetime registrant of WI Sex Offender Registration Program.
In the event Zurn is in violation concerning the above restrictions, call Law Enforcement immediately. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department at 715-726-7700, the State of Wisconsin Department of Corrections at 715-738-3208 or simply dial 911.
Further information may be obtained by visiting the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Sex Registry website at https://appsdoc.wi.gov/public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.