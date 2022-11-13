An environmental and industrial services company has been working from the Memorial Park boat ramp in Ladysmith to contain and collect a petroleum discharge from the Dairyland Flowage dam.
Residents along the Flambeau River have complained this past week of "gas coming down in the water pas their house" and that "they can smell gas." Other residents have described a gas-like sheen in the water along the shore and in the open water as far down as Memorial Park, several days after the initial report of a discharge and miles downstream from the dam.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Dairyland Power reported a discharge of turbine lubrication oil from the hydroelectric station at the Ladysmith Dam on Monday, Nov. 7.
Dairyland Power estimated up to approximately 20 gallons of oil may have been discharged to the Flambeau River, according to a DNR official. Dairyland Power immediately took steps to stop the discharge and made repairs. They also hired a spill response company, Bay West, to mobilize to the site and place boom and collect any oil discharged to the river.
Dairyland Power has 45 days to report its findings and document its spill response and submit it to the DNR.
Follow the Ladysmith News for more coverage.
