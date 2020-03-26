Following the announcement of yesterday’s “Safer at Home” order and continued efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, the State Capitol will be closed to the public beginning at 8 a.m., Thursday, March 26, until further notice.
“The State Capitol building is a symbol of the strength and determination of the Wisconsin spirit, as well as a physical reminder of the generations before us who have also faced the need to make challenging decisions in periods of uncertainty,” said Department of Administration Secretary Joel Brennan. “Although the decision to close the building was difficult, the health of our communities and loved ones is the priority we must all be focused on.”
If the Legislature or Supreme Court convenes, the Capitol will reopen to the public. Many of the day-to-day activities within the Capitol were already limited or ceased, before today’s announcement. Cancellation of Capitol tours were announced on March 12, 2020.
DOA will continue reviewing strategies to limit COVID-19’s spread based on guidance from the CDC and DHS Public Health Officials. All individuals are encouraged to do the following:
Stay at home as much as possible. Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates, and nonessential appointments.
Stay at least 6 feet away from other people, when possible.
Practice good hand hygiene. Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
Avoid touching face, eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
Cover mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, and cough and sneeze into your elbow.
Continue to visit the Department of Health Services COVID-19 informational website, This comprehensive website has resources, updates, and answers to commonly asked questions about COVID-19.
Stay at least 6 feet away from other people, when possible.
Practice good hand hygiene. Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
Avoid touching face, eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
Cover mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, and cough and sneeze into your elbow.
Continue to visit the Department of Health Services COVID-19 informational website, This comprehensive website has resources, updates, and answers to commonly asked questions about COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.