As State Superintendent race ballots were still being tallied, Jill Underly was the projected winner with 57 percent of votes over Deborah Kerr for a vacancy resulting from incumbent Carolyn Stanford Taylor not seeking re-election after being appointed to the position in January of 2019.
The Ladysmith News
Rusk County Shopper
Northwoods Escape
Special Graduation Section
- To view this e-Edition click the image on the left.
Special Christmas Section
Online Poll
Do you attend an Easter church service?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.