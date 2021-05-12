There was one fatality and one injury, Tuesday afternoon, at a rollover accident in far western Rusk County.
The crash occurred at 3:47 p.m., May 11, on U.S. 8 westbound at Log Cabin Road.
The Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a report of a one-vehicle rollover crash with entrapment and injuries.
The driver of the vehicle, an 80-year-old man from Sauk Rapids, Minn., was airlifted to Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire.
The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the State Patrol, preliminary evidence indicates the vehicle was westbound on U.S. 8 and crossed over the center line. The vehicle entered the south ditch and struck a tree and a power pole. The vehicle rolled over and came to its final rest on the passenger side of the vehicle.
Names of the victims are being withheld pending notification of family.
Alcohol is not a factor, the State Patrol indicated.
The crash remains under investigation by the State Patrol.
The Wisconsin State Patrol, Mayo 1 Helicopter, Rusk County Sheriff’s Department, Weyerhaeuser Fire Department and Rusk County Medical Examiner responded to the accident.
