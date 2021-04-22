The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced that fire danger is very high and high across the state, and Wisconsinites should be on high alert as we head into the weekend.
The forecast is expected to bring low humidity, breezy conditions and warmer temperatures. Vegetation is drying out, which makes it easier for a fire to start and spread quickly.
Areas with VERY HIGH danger today include Adams, Florence, Langlade, Marinette, Marquette, Menominee, Oconto, Portage, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara and Wood counties.
Areas with HIGH fire danger today include Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Brown, Buffalo, Burnett, Calumet, Chippewa, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Door, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, Forest, Grant, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau, Kenosha, Kewaunee, La Crosse, Lafayette, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon, Milwaukee, Monroe, Oneida, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Price, Racine, Richland, Rock, Rusk, Sauk, Sawyer, Sheboygan, St. Croix, Taylor, Trempealeau, Vernon, Vilas, Walworth, Washburn, Washington, Waukesha and Winnebago counties.
There is MODERATE fire danger in Iron County.
In honor of Earth Day and Wildfire Prevention Week, the DNR reminds the public to be fire smart. Burning debris is the leading cause of Wisconsin’s wildfires. Fires caused by careless burning become more frequent this time of year.
The DNR has responded to 442 wildfires burning 1,600 acres so far this season, plus many more suppressed by local fire departments and federal partners.
Be extra careful with any outdoor flames, campfires, ash disposal or equipment use. Put off burning your debris pile until the vegetation "greens up." Please check any recent debris burns for smoldering embers, as breezy conditions can cause fires to rekindle.
When conditions allow, keep all fires safe and clean:
— Always consider alternatives to burning
— Obtain proper burn permits and check the daily burn restrictions
— Never burn garbage such as plastics, rubber, metal or anything that is treated with chemicals
To check daily fire danger, wildfire reports and burning restrictions go to: https://dnr.wi.gov/topic/forestfire/restrictions.asp.
