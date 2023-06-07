R. Elizabeth Hanson (Ernst) our beloved Mom, Grandma, Sister, Aunt and Friend died on Sunday, June 4, 2023. She died peacefully in her bed, surrounded by the love of her family. She was one of a kind, and when you visited her, she always had her words of wisdom to share. She truly loved her family and friends with all of her heart.
Known best as Liz, by those close to her, she was born on Jan. 14, 1949, in Chicago, Ill., to Joyce and Gustav Ernst, Sr. She was their only daughter.
As her children aged, Liz would reenter the workforce and eventually attend college and graduate school, excelling academically as she did. Because of her caring nature, the majority of her jobs were in the human services field.
A woman of deep faith, Liz was always seeking, exploring, and wrestling with God. Even when relating to churches uncomfortable with women in leadership and offering her gifts and service through teaching and preaching, she found ways to answer her calling. An ordained minister in Impact Ministries International, her faith also led her to serve as a chaplain at the Rusk County Jail for several years.
Liz is survived by four sons and four daughters, James (Judy) Scriven, Patrick (Cara) Scriven, August (Dianne) Hanson Jr., Anthony (Jackie) Hanson, Ann Marie Mackin, Kathleen (Daniel) Vacho, Corinne (Jamie) Wood and Genevieve Eastwood. Liz is also survived by 19 grandchildren: Melissa, Elizabeth, Madilyn, Zachary, Kaitlin, Kyleigh, Autumn, Marcus, Lauren, Myla, Leia, Daniel Vacho, Anthony, Deena, Kristine, Daniel Salazar, Jennifer, Jessica along with many great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by her brothers, Roy (Mona) Ernst and Gustav (Maureen) Ernst Jr.
Liz was preceded in death by her husband, August Hanson, Sr., and her parents, Joyce and Gustav Ernst Sr. She was also preceded in death by a number of other loved ones.
Liz will also be fondly remembered by special friends whom she considered family, Jean and Laura Stapleton and Jamie Mackin.
Per Liz’s request, there will be no funeral. A private gathering will be held at a later date to celebrate Liz’s life and to carry out her final wishes. In lieu of gifts or flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Hope Hospice, Medford, which has been supportive of Liz’s preferences and choices throughout her end-of-life journey.
Nash-Jackan Funeral home is assisting the family.
