The Rusk County Health Department reported five new active COVID-19 cases, bringing the current total to eight.
The new cases are the most recorded in a single day in Rusk County since the pandemic began.
Rusk County has had 31 total cases of the coronavirus, 22 recoveries and one death so far this year. There have been 1,868 negative cases in the county.
There are currently no Rusk County hospitalized cases.
