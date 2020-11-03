In the race for Wisconsin 7th Congressional District incumbent Republican Tom Tiffany was the declared winner with 60 percent of the vote over Democrat Tricia Zunker with 40 percent by wisconsinvote.org based on 89 percent of precincts reporting.
breaking
Tiffany over Zunker for Wisconsin 7th Congressional District
-
- Updated
- 0
The Ladysmith News
Rusk County Shopper
Northwoods Escape
Special Graduation Section
- To view this e-Edition click the image on the left.
Special Christmas Section
Online Poll
Who is going to win the race for president?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.