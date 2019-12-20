A southeastern Wisconsin woman is facing a $6,152 fine for shooting and killing two bull elk while deer hunting last month in Rusk County.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources issued a $6,152.50 ticket to Salina Ann Beltran, 41, for hunting elk during closed season, a non-traffic ordinance violation, according to online court records.
The elk — a fork-horn and a spike — were shot within minutes of each other shortly before 8 a.m. Nov. 25 on private property near Big Falls.
Beltran was hunting alone in a tree stand when she shot the elk.
