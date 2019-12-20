Hunter ticketed for elk harvest during gun-deer season

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources issued a $6,152.50 ticket to Mukwonago hunter.

A southeastern Wisconsin woman is facing a $6,152 fine for shooting and killing two bull elk while deer hunting last month in Rusk County.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources issued a $6,152.50 ticket to Salina Ann Beltran, 41, for hunting elk during closed season, a non-traffic ordinance violation, according to online court records.

The elk — a fork-horn and a spike — were shot within minutes of each other shortly before 8 a.m. Nov. 25 on private property near Big Falls.

Beltran was hunting alone in a tree stand when she shot the elk.

Follow the Ladysmith News for more information.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.