The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident in the village of Cameron that occurred on the afternoon of Saturday, April 8.
At approximately 3:38 p.m., an officer from Chetek Police Department conducted a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, gunfire was exchanged. One Chetek Police Officer and one Cameron Police Officer were pronounced deceased at the scene. The involved individual was taken to a hospital where they later died.
There is no threat to the community.
DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by Barron County Sheriff’s Office, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Lab and a DCI Crime Response Specialist. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.
Both officer were transported Monday morning to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for autopsies. Sometime between 5-7 p.m., Monday, there will be an escort home for the officers back to the funeral home in Barron.
DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Barron County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.
