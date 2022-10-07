Rescue crews continue to search the Ingram area of Rusk County for Mary Lou Bisson who has been missing since between noon-4 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 5. A Silver Alert has been issued for the missing 91-year-old woman with dementia.
Bisson, 91, is a white female, 5 ft 3 inches and 125 pounds. She has brown eyes and short white hair.
She is believed to be on foot as she doesn't own a vehicle.
She was last seen wearing a red windbreaker and black jeans.
She was last seen near her home, near W2700 Hwy 8, village of Ingram in Rusk County.
