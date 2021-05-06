Richard Harold Coats, Jr. "Rick" went on a new journey, Sunday April 25, 2021.
Rick was born on July 14, 1954,to Richard "Dick" and Ruth (Shallenberger) Coats in Rice Lake.
Rick is survived by his wife, Deb of Madison; sister, Vicki Huddleston of Ladysmith; son, Casey of Ladysmith; daughter, Carey (Chuck) Bodziak; and two beautiful grandchildren, Jordan and Will of Millersville, Md.
We will be holding a celebration of Rick's life from 1-5 p.m., May 22, at the Coats residence, N8239 Nail Creek Rd., Ladysmith.
